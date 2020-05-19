Sudan COVID-19 situation update - As at 15 May 2020

General Situation

All airports, ports and land crossings remain closed to passenger aircrafts, except for humanitarian, commercial and technical support shipments. Additionally, restrictions on all public gathering and movement remain in place.

A three-weeks long lockdown imposed in Khartoum since mid-April was on 9 May extended for nearly two weeks as part of containment measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Furthermore, South Darfur state which has recently recorded 16 cases, is the latest state to be placed on a week-long lock down.

There has been a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Sudan, with the virus now spread across all the 18 states. The cumulative confirmed cases are so far 2,591 including 105 fatalities and 247 recoveries, according to the Federal Ministry of Health.

Impact on programming and operations

Containment measures taken to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus such as restrictions on movement continue to pose significant challenges for the delivery of existing humanitarian response, as well as disrupting normal working.

World Vision has enforced all the safety guidelines provided by the government and , to ensure safety of frontline staff, while they continue to support the implementation of our response efforts to COVID-19 and other interventions.

World Vision’s continues to promote preventive measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, while ensuring continuity of essential activities to meet the needs of the most vulnerable. To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, World Vision is further engaging with key community influencers to reinforce preventive behaviours.