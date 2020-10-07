Sudan: COVID-19 Situation Overview & Response (30 September 2020)

Highlights

The Federal Ministry of Health identified the first case of COVID-19 on 12 March 2020. United Nations organisations and their partners created a Corona Virus Country Preparedness and Response Plan (CPRP) to support the Government.

On 14 March 2020, the Government approved measures to prevent the spread of the virus which included reducing congestion in workplaces, closing schools and banning large public gatherings. From 8 July 2020, the Government started to ease the lock-down in Khartoum State. The nationwide curfew was changed from 6:00 pm to 5:00 am and bridges in the capital were re-opened. Travelling between Khartoum and other states is still not allowed and airports will gradually open pending further instructions from the Civil Aviation Authority.

Schools and universities will remain closed. Work at Government institutions started on 12 July, at 50 per cent capacity. By 30 September, the number of confirmed cases had increased to 13,653. This increase is attributed mainly to local transmission of cases.