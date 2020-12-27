Sudan: COVID-19 Situation Overview & Response (20 December 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

The Sudan Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) identified the first case of COVID-19 in Sudan on 12 March 2020 and as of 20 December, 23,316 people contracted the virus, including 1,468 who died from the disease. The FMoH, the United Nations and humanitarian partners joined efforts to prevent and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. A COVID-19 Country Preparedness and Response Plan (CPRP) is currently being implemented by UN agencies, NGOs and other partners in support of the Sudanese Government-led response.

Prior to the pandemic, Sudan’s health system was already under extreme stress due to decades of underfunding. Now with the economic crisis, the declining value of the local currency, and the ever-increasing inflation rates the country is unable to import essential medicines it requires further impacting the health system.