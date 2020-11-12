Sudan: COVID-19 Situation Overview & Response (10 November 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

The Federal Ministry of Health identified the first case of COVID-19 on 12 March 2020. United Nations organizations and their partners created a Corona Virus Country Preparedness and Response Plan (CPRP) to support the Government. On 14 March 2020, the Government approved measures to prevent the spread of the virus which included reducing congestion in workplaces, closing schools and banning large public gatherings. From 8 July 2020, the Government started to ease the lock-down restrictions in Khartoum State. The curfew was lifted on 16 September. The Khartoum International Airport re-opened for flights from a few countries starting from 9 July. The re-opening of schools has been postponed to 22 Novmeber. Work at Government institutions started on 12 July, at 50 per cent capacity.

By 10 November, the number of confirmed cases had increased to 14,346.

This increase is attributed mainly to local transmission of cases.