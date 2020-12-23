Sudan: Covid-19 Feedback and Media Survey Report, August - September 2020

Introduction

In any health emergency, information can be lifesaving by enabling individuals to protect themselves, their families and their communities. In Sudan, it has been and remains one of UNHCR’s priorities in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that refugees, asylum-seekers and other Persons of Concern (POCs) have equal access to clear and factual information.

Using the example of the COVID-19 emergency can help UNHCR and partners to understand the efficiency, or lack thereof, of current communication efforts and channels to better communicate with communities in future. Between August and September 2020, UNHCR therefore conducted a survey at household level in both camp and out-of camp settings across nine states in Sudan, focusing on the ongoing COVID-19 Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCC) initiatives for refugees and asylum-seekers. Based on the findings, the survey aims to contribute to finding new innovative ways of using digital tools and social media to amplify outreach directly with refugees and other persons of concern.

This survey complements the COVID-19 Risk Communication and Community Engagement Feedback Assessment in White Nile State (WNS) completed in June 2020. The analysis of this survey will be linked to the conclusions/findings in the WNS report.