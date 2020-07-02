Sudan: COVID-19 Containment Measures and Humanitarian Access (June 2020)

OVERVIEW

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Sudan – like many countries – introduced measures to contain the spread of the virus. These containment measures have, however, introduced additional challenges to delivery of effective and timely assistance to affected people and communities.

Transportation of humanitarian supplies continues, but movement restrictions at the state and locality level – on top of existing fuel and cash shortages – have increased costs of transport and led to delays in delivery. Movement of humanitarian workers has also been constrained; domestic and international flights are grounded or intermittent and unpredictable.

Containment measures and the pandemic itself is also affecting people’s ability to access assistance. Routine vaccination campaigns have been delayed or cancelled. The disease surveillance system is overwhelmed by COVID-19, and movement restrictions make it difficult for health workers to report to work in larger cities. Movement restrictions have slowed the distribution of critical medical supplies from state capitals – and reportedly, only 15 per cent of the essential medicines and supplies are available on the open market. The closure of schools and universities limit children and adolescents’ access to education and child protection services including psycho-social support.