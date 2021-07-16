Sudan COVID-19 Community Feedback [EN/AR]

Internews’ Rooted In Trust (RiT) Project tracks COVID-19-related rumors circulating among social media users and vulnerable communities in Sudan, as well as other countries around the globe. The rumors are used to inform risk communication efforts by humanitarians and public health actors, and to support local media in disseminating more accurate and actionable information that responds to community questions and concerns.

The Sudan COVID-19 Community Feedback Booklet is a snapshot of community feedback highlighting a variety of COVID-19 rumors and shared perceptions across six states. Between 24 January and 18 February 2021, Y-Peer Sudan, Internews’ primary partner for face-to-face discussions with community members and on-the-ground rumor tracking, collected 1,350 rumors and perceptions from Khartoum, Kassala, South Kordofan, Blue Nile, West Darfur and South Darfur. To better under information gaps and misconceptions about COVID-19, 30 Y-Peer volunteers conducted 160 listening groups, where 1,844 men, women, children, youth, older people, and people with disabilities, including refugees and internally displaced people, participated in these interactive face-to-face discussions. In this booklet, we aim to share community insights and concerns with humanitarian partners and public health responders in the country, in hopes that they will address communities’ humanitarian and health information needs and readapt their programs to remain relevant and community centered.