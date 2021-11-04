Sudan: Coup d'état and civil unrest, Flash Update No: 3 (4 November 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

Port Sudan blockade lifted; humanitarian cargo and fuel was transported to other parts of Sudan.

Support for humanitarian action is needed.

Continue funding life sustaining activities, including resilience and livelihoods, to prevent a further deterioration of people’s wellbeing.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The situation in Khartoum and the rest of the country remains calm but unpredictable. Markets and shops are open across Sudan. There are reports of a slight increase in commodity prices in South Darfur. In South Kordofan, commodity prices have increased in some areas as a result of the closure of some markets. Meanwhile, in Khartoum there are reports of a decrease in commodity prices and reduced queues at bakeries. Banks re-opened across Sudan on 2 November. Mobile internet networks are still down across the country, while mobile phones are operating after interruptions on 25, 26 and 30 October.

Health partners have supported hospitals in Khartoum for mass casualty treatments. A reporting system supported by WHO regional office has been established to report on and verify number and type of reported casualties in cooperation with doctor’s committee. Some health services have been interrupted, affecting the provision of routine services including immunisations.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise prior to 25 October. COVID-19 testing has since been interrupted and the Covid-19 vaccination campaign has been paused. As of 1 November 2021, only 3 per cent of Sudan’s 46.7 million people were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Schools are open or partially open in seven states. Informal learning continues in some camps for IDPs and refugees. Humanitarian partners advocate for the resumption of schools to ensure children have access to education and for the protective environment it provides.

The UN Humanitarian Air Services (UNHAS) operated throughout last week and has resumed its regular flights. Some commercial airlines have resumed their flights.

The Beja High Council leader announced on 31 October the lifting for one month of the blockade of Port Sudan and the road. The container terminal re-opened on 3 November; container clearing processing is set to resume on 7 November. Since the announcement, humanitarian organisations have not reported issues with movement of commodities out of Port Sudan or within the field, interstate movements have not been hindered and field operations continue despite the limited fuel availability. This week, 23,640MT of food commodities (sorghum) and 23 trucks loaded with fuel (about 1.33 million litres) for humanitarian operations was moved from Port Sudan.

On 2 November the Humanitarian Affairs Commission (HAC) Commissioner General stated that HAC offices across Sudan are functioning and delivering services despite the recent challenges. He affirmed HAC’s commitment to facilitate humanitarian operations.

This year donors have generously provided US$744 million for humanitarian response in Sudan. This includes $593 million for the 2021 Sudan Humanitarian Response Fund (HRP). The HRP is 31 per cent funded, with the remaining gap of over $1.3 billion. Almost all sectors are funded less than 50 per cent of the requirements, while protection and shelter, non-food supplies sectors received less than 10 per cent of what is needed.

Humanitarian partners are advocating for sustaining humanitarian funding to meet the needs of over 13 million people in need across Sudan. Partners also urge donors to support the continuation of life sustaining activities, including resilience and livelihoods, to prevent a further deterioration of people’s wellbeing.

