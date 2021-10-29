Sudan: Coup d'état and civil unrest, Flash Update No: 2 (29 October 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

International and domestic flights at Khartoum International Airport resumed on 27 October.

The UN receives assurances that UN and INGO staff can enter/depart Sudan.

Humanitarian partners advocate for expediting the clearance, release and safe movement of all humanitarian supplies into Sudan and across Sudan.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In Khartoum, movement is limited because of roadblocks. In other parts of Sudan, the situation is reportedly calm. Across the country internet networks are mostly down with phones back up. Humanitarian organizations are monitoring the situation and are on standby to respond over the weekend.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and Doctors Committee the numbers of confirmed cases of moderate to severely injured (170) in hospitals in Khartoum and seven persons dead remain unchanged in the last 24-hours.

Humanitarian partners have supported the FMoH by prepositioning emergencies in health facilities. This includes trauma supplies, surgical and anaesthesia supplies, kits, dressing materials and blood supplies. In the past couple of days distributions of these supplies were made to 14 hospitals in Khartoum state. The ambulance system in Khartoum is being reinforced. While preparedness level in Khartoum is adequate, there are gaps in states across Sudan where there are concerns about stocks of trauma material, essential medicines, blood banks and lack of ambulances. Essential supplies for gender-based violence response, such as dignity kits, female hygiene items and rape treatment. Kits are available in Khartoum and at state level, ready to be distributed to vulnerable women and girls as part of emergency distribution in coordination with partners. In some states stocks are limited.

On 27 October, the Civil Aviation Authority issued an official Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) announcing the cancellation of the previous one issued on 26 October 2021 at 13:00. The new one announced the reopening of all airports in Sudan as of 27 October 2021 at 10:38 pm. A commercial flight flew in and departed on 28 October, another flight is planned for today. There were UNHAS flights on 26 October and 28 October, and flights are scheduled for Sunday.

The road from Port Sudan to other parts of the country remains blocked. The Chamber of Heavy Transportation issued a letter to all transporters not to ply the road. The container terminal at Port Sudan remains closed.

The UN fuel tankers that were loaded yesterday, were not able to move out of Port Sudan. The UN has not been able to replenish its fuel stocks in some locations. There are reportedly two weeks’ worth of stocks remaining in most locations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) informed on 28 October that the ministry is processing UN/diplomatic passports as usual. For non-diplomatic/regular passports, as per usual procedure, with the Ministry of Interior remaining the focal point. MoFA is willing to assist if there are complications and delays. For movements within Sudan, the Joint Procedures Centre of the Humanitarian Affairs Commission is reportedly operational.

