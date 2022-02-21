Sudan - Country Refugee Response Plan (CRP) - (January - December 2022)

Overview

Sudan has a long history of hosting refugees and at the end of 2021 over 1.14 million refugees live in Sudan.

Currently, Sudan is the second largest asylum country in Africa, hosting refugees and asylum-seekers from South Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Central African Republic (CAR), Chad, Syria, Yemen and other countries (such as Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), including both protracted and newly displaced populations such as those who recently fled the conflict in the Northern region of Ethiopia. Sudan is also one of the main hosting countries for South Sudanese refugees, with over 800,000 persons in the country at the end of 2021. Refugee affairs are governed by the Government of Sudan (GoS) according to its Asylum (Organization) Act 2014.

Approximately 70 percent of Sudan’s refugee population live outside of camps, amid local communities that are hosting refugees on their land in towns and villages. This includes refugees in urban areas and more than 100 settlements across the country, including large collective self-settlements where thousands of refugees live in “camp-like” areas adjacent to reception centres, as well as smaller dispersed settlements where refugees live integrated with host communities. Many out-of-camp settlements are in remote and underdeveloped areas, where resources, infrastructure and basic services are extremely limited. Moreover, areas in Darfur, South Kordofan, and Blue Nile which remain under control of armed opposition groups continue to face access restrictions, lack of basic services and challenges to the delivery of humanitarian assistance to forcibly displaced populations including refugees and asylum-seekers.

Sudan continues to be a country in political transition that increasingly supports durable solutions for forcibly displaced populations. This is evidenced by the GoS continued commitments on several fronts including the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement (JPA), the nine pledges made during the Global Refugee Forum (GRF) and its chairmanship of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) under which auspices the Government of Sudan and South Sudan are currently leading a comprehensive solutions initiative for forcibly displaced people populations including refugees, IDPs, returnees and host communities. It is noteworthy that the pledges made at the GRF reflect a commitment to an approach aligned with UNHCR’s Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) through mainstreaming refugee health and education services into national systems and supporting selfreliance, access to employment and freedom of movement.

However, despite being at a critical crossroads in terms of potential for achieving durable solutions for forcibly displaced populations, Sudan has witnessed new displacement situations over the past two years. Since November 2020 the crisis in Ethiopia forced more than 59,000 Ethiopian refugees and asylum-seekers into Kassala, Gedaref and Blue Nile State. Furthermore, up to November 2021, some 75,000 South Sudanese have crossed into Sudan due to food insecurity and internal conflict while the situation in the CAR and Chad requires close monitoring with contingency plans in place to respond to any potential large refugee influxes.

Sudan is also a source, transit and destination country for mixed movements of refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants across the sub-region towards Europe (mainly through the Central Mediterranean route) and other destinations. In August 2021, the GoS launched its 2021 – 2023 National Action Plan (NAP) to Combat Human Trafficking to coordinate the efforts in the prevention of trafficking, and protection and assistance to victims of trafficking in Sudan.

The military takeover at the end of October 2021 has has changed the political landscape in the country. Although improvements in international relations have been made over 2021 with the removal from the United States of America government’s State Sponsor of Terrorism list in January 2021, future political developments remain fluid. It is likely that economic hardship and frequent public unrest and discontent will continue in 2022. The political uncertainty will also have an impact on the implementation of the GRF pledges and will likely cause delays in the implementation of solutions.

In addition to forced displacement, the country continues to face a number of other challenges. Although the GoS decided to float the exchange rate of the national currency, the Sudanese Pound, annual inflation reached over 400 percent in June 2021. Flooding during the rainy season destroys homes, infrastructure and agricultural land.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to overburden the national health system in Sudan. Overall, the economic crisis and resources constraints have further impacted public service delivery and increased the socioeconomic vulnerability of forcibly displaced populations, including refugees and host communities in Sudan. Recent surveys have shown that refugees face higher levels of unemployment, reduced income and lower levels of education compared to host communities² . The majority of refugees are hosted in some of the poorest regions of the country with a low level of public services and few economic opportunities. This situation disproportionately affects women and girls, who usually bear the brunt of adverse coping strategies.