Sudan: Country Program Overview

Crisis History

Sudan has struggled to achieve stable democratic and economic transformation since its independence from British colonial rule in 1956.

Politically, Sudan has been caught in a circle of fluctuations between short periods of democratic rule, followed by long military regimes. This political instability contributed to economic failure and armed conflicts in various regions.

The current situation in Sudan was shaped by a long civil war that started in Southern Sudan as a rebellion against British rule in 1955. A liberation movement fought against successive central governments, punctuated by 11 years of peace from 1972 to 1983.The war, which cost more than four million lives and forced 10 million to flee, ended officially with the signing of the power-sharing Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) in 2005 between the Government of Sudan and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM). Six years later, a referendum took place in Southern Sudan and led to South Sudan’s independence in July 2011. Prior to South Sudan’s secession, Sudan was the largest country in the African continent.

Today, Sudan is affected by political and economic instability, internal conflict, climate change-related shocks including heavy flooding and severe drought, endemics, and the influx of over 1.16 million refugees and asylum seekers from neighboring countries. These factors have contributed to heightened poverty, food insecurity, and a huge population of internally-displaced people (IDPs).

