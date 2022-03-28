Sudan Country Impact Report [EN/AR]

Since 2005, the partnership between the Global Fund and Sudan has saved close to 150,000 lives.

The Global Fund has served as an ongoing source of support to the people affected by HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria in Sudan, signing close to US$900 million in programs to fight the three diseases and helping to build resilient and sustainable systems for health.

Years of economic shocks and political instability present ongoing challenges in the fight against HIV, TB and malaria in the country, with devastating consequences for the most vulnerable communities. COVID-19 further restricted access to health services.

But with continued investment, Sudan can protect its hard-won gains against HIV and TB, get back on track in the fight against malaria, and accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goal target of ending the three diseases as public health threats by 2030. The Global Fund will continue to support Sudan toward that goal.