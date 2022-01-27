FLASH UPDATE

SUDAN: Conflict in West Darfur - Flash Update No 1 (27 January 2022)

Highlights

Conflict displaces 11,100 people in Ag Geneina locality.

Eight people were reportedly killed in Adikong village following armed group attacks.

UNHCR verifying reports of about 4,500 people crossing into Chad.

More displacement in Kereneik locality.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since 20 January, there were renewed reports of increasing tension, sub-national conflict and violence in Ag Geneina and Kereneik localities in West Darfur State. In Ag Geneina locality, violence led to the displacement of 11,100 people from Adikong village. Arab armed groups reportedly also killed nine people and burnt and looted parts of the village.

About 6.2 million people (IDPs, returnees, refugees, and vulnerable residents) need humanitarian assistance in the Darfur region in 2022, according to the 2022 Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO).