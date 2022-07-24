Sudan: Conflict in South Darfur, North Darfur Flash Update No. 01 (24 July 2022)

Sporadic clashes between Sudan Liberation Army factions were reported between 15-21 July in parts of Sharg Aj Jabal locality in South Darfur State (Eastern Jebel Marra), triggering some residents to displace to Katur in Tawila locality, North Darfur State, according to local community leaders and humanitarian partners. The clashes are seemingly over a land ownership dispute. Reportedly, three individuals have been killed and a further two sustained injuries.

About 2,453 families were displaced to Katur, from 15 villages of Eastern Jebel Marra (South Darfur part) due to the fighting. An inter-agency assessment mission to Katur (planned for 20 July and then 24 July) was postponed due to insecurity. Local sources from Funga (neighboring Katur) also confirmed insecurity, due to tensions between nomads and surrounding communities as well as intra-tension among SLA factions. OCHA is following up with humanitarian partners and other relevant actors to conduct an inter-agency mission to Katur as soon as the security situation allows. The number of displaced to Sharg Aj Jabal locality is yet to be determined.

According to reports, the fighting resulted in the closure of the route between Katur and Deribat, and the route between Mershing and Deribat in South Darfur to commercial vehicles and government officials/assets. The closure affects population movement, trade, and commercial activities in Deribat, which hosts the largest market in Eastern Jebel Marra.

As of 24 July, the situation is tense and unpredictable. Humanitarian partners are monitoring the situation closely.