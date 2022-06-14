Sudan: Conflict in North Darfur. Flash Update No. 01 (14 June 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Nearly 19,000 people have been displaced in North Darfur State fleeing conflict that spread into North Darfur from West Darfur’s Kulbus locality.

Most of the new arrivals in Saraf Omra and As Serief localities are women and children.

A multi-sector rapid needs assessment will be carried out to assess the needs of the new arrivals.

WHO and the State Ministry of Health will send medical supplies to the Saraf Omra hospital.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) in North Darfur reported the displacement of an estimated 19,000 people in the state as tribal conflict between the Gimir and Arab tribes in West Darfur’s Kulbus locality spread to North Darfur.

Between 7 - 10 June, 13 Gimir villages in North Darfur (nine in Saraf Omra and four in As Serief localities) —located on the border with West Darfur—were attacked leaving two villages burned, seven villages partially burned, and four villages looted.

The nine villages affected in Saraf Omra include Abu Remila, Eid Al Gamer, Sanger Foot, Begili, Jemeza, Hashaba, Debis, Gelilat, and Abo Jokhaa. In As Serief locality, Kreker, Safra Jame, El Jeheer and Khoran villages were affected.

The affected people fled to Saraf Omra and As Serief localities with an estimated 15,570 people taking refuge in Saraf Omra town (mostly with friends and relatives) and 2,500 people taking refuge in Al Gihair, Umm Jarwa, and Umm Kitera villages in As Serief locality (mostly in open areas). Most of the displaced people are women and children, who lost most of their belongings, food reserves and livestock. These numbers have yet to be verified. There are also reports of some Arab settlements displaced but no further information has been received on this. Humanitarian partners in Saraf Omra have started assessing the needs of the new arrivals. The main needs identified are food, non-food items (NFIs) as well as sanitation facilities (latrines).

People also arrived from Gimir villages in Central and West Darfur states. About 500 people (100 families) arrived in Saraf Omra from Dambar village in Central Darfur while another 300 people (57 families) arrived from Zileta and Fajor Kharb villages in West Darfur when their villages were attacked by Arab tribesmen.

Response

The State Ministry of Health (SMoH) has started mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) screening of children in Saraf Omra.

Humanitarian partners are planning a multi-sector rapid needs assessment in the coming days. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the SMoH plan to send medical supplies to Saraf Omra hospital.