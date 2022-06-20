Sudan: Conflict in Kulbus locality, West Darfur, Situation Report No. 01 (20 June 2022)

Conflict in Kulbus locality, West Darfur, Situation Report No. 01 (20 June 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Humanitarian partners plan to assist an estimated 33,000 people displaced by conflict in Kulbus.

Most of the affected families are living out in the open and have lost all their livestock and food stocks during the looting or burning of their villages.

A total of 77 children (49 boys and 28 girls) are reportedly missing, and five children (three boys and two girls) were reported to be killed during the conflict.

Partners will start the response as soon as the security situation permits. Upcoming rains risk hindering the response as they will make roads impassable.

A three-day inter-agency mission to Kulbus to assess additional villages departed on 20 June.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Following the conflict between 6 - 11 June in West Darfur’s Kulbus locality, partners carried out an inter-agency assessment on 14 June to Juruf and Kafani villages in Sirba locality and Werywery and Adawi villages in Kulbus locality where people have taken refuge. Humanitarian partners plan to assist an estimated 33,000 people (6,600 families) in these villages. Reports indicate that 25 villages were either fully or partially burnt and looted in the Dar Mukhtar administrative unit during the conflict.

Most of the affected families are living out in the open and have lost all their livestock and food stocks during the looting or burning of their villages; people are surviving on gifts and charities from the host community.

NEEDS

The assessed areas have no access to improved water sources. There is very poor sanitation in the areas of displacement with partners reporting that up to 97 per cent of the IDPs do not have access to sanitation facilities, posing a risk of water contamination. Water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) needs must be addressed before the rains, which risks worsening the situation. Humanitarian partners are facing a gap in supplies of plastic sheeting. The option of purchasing supplies locally is being explored to speed up the response.

The internally displaced people (IDPs) report that 25 per cent of the displaced community eat one meal a day, and at times, nothing.

A total of 77 children (49 boys and 28 girls) are reportedly missing, and five children (three boys and two girls) were reported to be killed during the conflict in Werywery, Kafani and Adawi villages. Partners mentioned that about 1,500 children have been affected by the conflict, of whom 60 have special needs. Children are experiencing changes in behaviour, including trauma, nightmares, and difficulty in sleeping as a result of the conflict. There are no active community-based child protection networks in all assessed locations. Women in locations like Werywery have reported being harassed and beaten during the initial displacement from their home areas, and while collecting firewood and water.

Five schools in the assessed locations have been damaged. IDPs are occupying schools in Juruf, Werywery and Adawi and three of the schools were looted. The estimated total number of school-age children affected by the conflict are 1,738. In the areas of displacement, classrooms are overcrowded and there is a lack of education supplies and seating. There are no or poor WASH facilities, resulting in an environment that is non-conducive for learning. Increased drop-out rates of displaced children, particularly girls are being seen. School-age children in Juruf and Adawi villages will not be able to continue their education if the IDPs taking refuge in the schools do not vacate before start of the school year in Septembe