Sudan: Conflict – Flash Update #20 West Darfur. As of 18 May 2021

KEY POINTS

The security situation in Ag Geneina town remains tense and unpredictable.

Following the deployment of additional security forces, the majority of the people who were displaced from Abuzar in April have returned.

About 151,400 people (an estimated 30,300 families) are seeking shelter in Ag Geneina town and surrounding villages, according to IOM.

More basic services are needed at the IDP camps that were the scene of violence in January for people to return.

US$65 million is urgently needed to deliver life-saving assistance to the people displaced in West Darfur.

SITUATION

About three quarters of the people displaced from Abuzar camp, that is 9,000 people, in early April have returned. The Abuzar camp was partially destroyed during violence last month and close to 3,000 people from the camp did not return as they need shelter support to repair the extensive damage to their homes.

People displaced from the Krinding camps 1 and 2 and Sultan House in January are not ready to return. They have reported that they do not feel safe as, in their view, the security arrangements are inadequate. The IDPs also would like to see the perpetrators of the attacks on camps held accountable and the ownership of the Krindig camp land addressed by the state authorities before they return. The authorities have established a security force post in Krinding to secure the Krinding 1 and 2 camps.

Over the past week, protection sector partners have carried out monitoring activities in Al Riyad camp in Ag Geneina town and four IDP camps (Sheitilat, Sharg Al Jebel, Nabarei and Al Matar) in Habila locality. The primary concerns of people in those areas are security, looting of property and night shootings as well as attacks and harassment during water and firewood collection. Needs include water, food, and non-food items (NFIs). Protection monitoring was also carried in two of 16 blocks of Al Jabal neighbourhood where former residents were found to be collecting their belongings and checking on their property.

Aid agencies are planning to distribute 11,000 emergency shelter kits, including 3,000 kits next week. The distribution of NFI, which has been going on, was on hold during the Eid break and will resume next week.

Whilst humanitarians are responding to the urgent needs, using the stocks and supplies they currently have, these stocks need to be replenished in time for the rainy season. The already weakened health system is struggling to cope with the increased needs. There are over one hundred gathering sites where people are living in overcrowded and poor sanitation conditions raising concerns about the disease outbreaks. With the rainy season expected to start in June, the required scale-up of activities will be a major challenge.

In the first four months of 2021 close to 237,000 people were displaced by conflict in Darfur - more than four times the 58,000 people displaced by conflict in 2020 - creating a significant increase in new needs.

For more information on humanitarian response see the latest situation report.