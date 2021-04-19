Sudan: Conflict – Flash Update #16 West Darfur As of 19 April 2021

KEY POINTS

The security situation in Ag Geneina town is calm, with no fighting reported over the past 10 days

Protection of civilians is a top priority; people report that security is the main reason they cannot return home

Humanitarian organisations are scaling up operations, replenishing stock, and deploying more staff, food distribution started on 18 April

SITUATION

The security situation in Ag Geneina is calm, with no reports of gunfire or any acts of violence over the weekend, according to reports received. Life is returning to normal, and people are moving freely around the town. There are reports of some people returning to four neighbourhoods around Hay Al Jabal area, however, the number of people is yet to be confirmed. Most markets are open; however, prices are higher than before the recent bout of violence. The city electricity and water supply network are gradually being restored.

In a meeting on 15 April, the State Minister of Interior reiterated that the Government is committed to ensure security and provide protection to those affected as well as humanitarian partners. He called on humanitarian partners to immediately respond to the emergency.

The recent inter-communal fighting has displaced 40,000 people, bringing the total number of people displaced in West Darfur this year to over 149,000. The Humanitarian Aid Commission confirmed that there are 13 new gathering points where internally displaced people sought shelter, bringing the total to 97. In these recent clashes 117 people have been killed and 283 injured.

Some humanitarian organisations have deployed more staff to support the emergency in Ag Geneina. They are assessing the needs of the newly displaced and have started supplying live-saving aid. On 17 April, trucks loaded with food assistance arrived in Ag Geneina, carrying more than 200 metric tons of emergency food rations, including cereals, pulses, oil and salt. Also on 17 April, food security sector partners carried out initial verifications to assess how many people are in need of urgent food assistance, to move quickly in providing them the needed support. The distribution of one-month food rations for affected people in Ag Geneina started on 18 April.

Meanwhile, an inter-agency needs assessment to determine the number of people in need and scale-up support is expected to proceed on 19 April. Some humanitarian organisations have resumed their water, sanitation and hygiene services in at least 15 gathering points in Ag Geneina.