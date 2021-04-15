Sudan: Conflict – Flash Update #15 West Darfur As of 15 April 2021

KEY POINTS

The security situation in Ag Geneina town remains calm

Protection of civilians is a top priority, reports of sexual violence

Over 1,800 people have fled to Chad

Head of the Sovereignty Council calls for the establishment of committees to promote security and stability

Humanitarian organisations are scaling up operations, resupplying stock, and deploying more staff

SITUATION

The security situation in Ag Geneina town is calm but remains unpredictable in Hay Al Jabal neighbourhood and Abuzar internally displaced persons (IDP) camp. Sudanese Armed Forces and police are present in the town. Most shops in the markets are open and people are moving in and out of the town, with commercial and private traffic reported along the Zalingei – Ag Geneina road. Organizations working in the gender-based violence sector have reported several cases of sexual violence, gang rape, physical assault, harassment and other forms of violence. The protection of civilians is one of the top priorities for the government and humanitarian organizations. Over 1,800 people have fled Ag Geneina locality and crossed the border into Ouaddai province in neighbouring Chad due to these recent clashes. Ouaddai province already hosts 145,000 refugees from Darfur and the influx is expected to continue if security is not restored in Darfur.

The head of the Sovereignty Council, Abdulfattah Al-Burhan, and the accompanying high-level delegation from Khartoum completed their visit to Ag Geneina on 14 April. Al-Burhan met with representatives of the Massalit and Arab tribes, the Forces of Freedom and Change and a delegation from the Revolutionary Front. He affirmed the government’s commitment to take urgent measures that would guarantee security, stability, and rule of law in the State. He also visited Abuzar IDP camp and Al Jabal neighbourhood, where fighting took place. While in Ag Geneina, Al-Burhan called for the establishment of five committees to organise security arrangements, coordinate peace negotiations between the tribes and uphold the spirit of peaceful coexistence and reject division and disagreement. The Minister of Interior met with the UN and partners today to discuss the humanitarian situation, he assured them of safety and security for the resumption of humanitarian operations.

Medical supplies to treat the injured were delivered by air to Ag Geneina on 13 April. Aid workers are being deployed to reinforce aid delivery to vulnerable people in the town and surrounding areas. Humanitarians are planning to establish an operations hub to better coordinate response.