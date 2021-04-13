Sudan: Conflict – Flash Update #14 West Darfur As of 13 April 2021

KEY POINTS

The situation is calmer, no fighting reported over the past three days

There are reportedly 51 new gathering points in Ag Geneina town, bringing the total to 135

Commercial flights and trucks to Ag Geneina have resumed

A delegation led by the Chair of the Sovereign Council arrived in Ag Geneina and met with Massalit and Arab tribal leaders

Power back in some parts of the town but the city water network is down

SITUATION

The situation in Ag Geneina town remains calm with no reports of shooting over the past few days. Thousands of people are taking refuge in gathering sites within the town, which have reportedly increased from 83 to over 135 due to the recent conflict.

The head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, travelled from Khartoum to Ag Geneina on 12 April accompanied by the Minister of Defence and other high-level officials. The delegation inspected the security situation and encouraged tribal leaders to promote reconciliation and peaceful coexistence between the different ethnic groups. The delegation met with leaders of the Massalit and Arab tribes. Negotiations for a ceasefire continue.

The exact number of people affected by the recent conflict is still unclear as assessments have yet to take place. There are reports that more than 1,800 people fled into neighbouring Chad bringing the total number to 5,000 including those who fled since January. Humanitarian staff and resources have mobilized to Zalingei (Central Darfur), ready to move to Ag Geneina as soon as the security situation allows.

Power has been restored in some parts of the town, but city water remains cut off. The price of one barrel of water has reached an unprecedented 2,000 Sudanese pounds (US$5.24) up from about $0.79 before the clashes started. Sanitation continues to be a problem with limited facilities available at gathering sites raising concerns about disease outbreaks.

Health facilities are running out of supplies and medicines. Markets are partially open and price increases have been reported for most commodities. As of 12 April, commercial trucks started to arrive in Ag Geneina from Zalingei and commercial flights resumed on the same day.