Sudan: Conflict – Flash Update #13 West Darfur As of 11 April 2021 [EN/AR]

KEY POINTS

The security situation in Ag Geneina town is improving, no shooting reported since 8 April.

Shelter & non-food items, WASH, health, food and protection including psychosocial support are key needs.

Power outages and fuel shortages continue to affect the people of Ag Geneina impacting the water network.

Price hikes for food, water, medicines, fuel and other essential goods.

SITUATION

The government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) in West Darfur reports that the security situation in Ag Geneina town is improving but remains volatile. HAC reports that assistance is yet to be delivered to those in need, due to the security situation. Humanitarian partners are ready to support as soon as the safety and security of aid workers is guaranteed. HAC underlined that intercommunal reconciliation is a priority.

Power outages and fuel shortages are affecting the operation of the water network and access to water is becoming critical. Some markets are partially open, with security checkpoints at their entrances. Meanwhile, there are reports of price hikes for food, water, medicines, fuel and other essential goods. Water, for example, has increased tenfold in some locations since the fighting started from 200 SDG to 2,000 SDG.

According to the West Darfur State Doctors’ Committee the death toll reached 144 people with 232 injured. The committee reported that evacuations of the injured to Khartoum for medical assistance were underway. Three UNAMID flights evacuated 53 people in critical condition.

According to the office of the Governor of West Darfur State, shelter and household supplies, water and sanitation, health, food and psychosocial support are the main priority needs. Humanitarian organizations also indicate that protection, including gender-based violence (GBV) are also priority needs. A rapid needs-assessment is required to ascertain the exact needs, so distributions can start. Access to safe water and sanitation is a major issue. Half of the gathering sites in the town do not have access and there is a marked deterioration of the hygiene situation at the sites because of increased overcrowding. Health services in the locality have been affected, with shortages of medical equipment and medicines reported. Psychosocial support is needed for people affected.

The partial opening of the markets, reduced supplies of food and increasing prices are affecting access to food. There is need for food, nutrition supplies for children, support for pregnant and nursing mothers and elderly people.

Humanitarian operations and flights remain suspended. Humanitarian partners have mobilized additional staff and resources to respond to the new needs as soon as the security situation allows. The number of people in need and gaps in resources will become clearer once partners can safely move, and start assessing and assisting the affected populations.