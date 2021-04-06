Sudan: Conflict – Flash Update #11 West Darfur As of 6 April 2021 [EN/AR]

KEY POINTS

56 people killed in recent clashes between Massalit and Arab tribes in Ag Geneina Town

State of emergency declared in West Darfur

Troops deployed in the town

Fighting continues, shooting heard in the early hours of 6 April

Aid delivery suspended and humanitarian flights cancelled

SITUATION

On 6 April, shooting continues to be heard across the town. The local power station was destroyed last night and there is no electricity. The Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission in West Darfur reported that people are fleeing into neighbouring Chad. The number of deaths has risen to 56 and more have been injured.

On 5 April, the Security and Defence Council declared a state of emergency for West Darfur. Additional, Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have been deployed and are authorized to take all necessary measures to resolve the tribal dispute and to confiscate illegal weapons. People in Ag Geneina reported that several hospitals have been damaged in the fighting, including the Sultan Tajeldin Hospital that was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG). The Government has sent two helicopters to evacuate the injured to Khartoum. An RPG also landed in a UN compound.

IMPACT

All humanitarian operations are suspended until the security situation improves. The markets remain closed and humanitarian flights are cancelled. According to partners on the ground, roads in and out of Ag Geneina are blocked. About 3,800 people have fled the neighbourhoods of Hay Al Jabal, Al Jamarik, Althawra and Tadamon to nearby mosques and public buildings.

This recent round of inter-communal violence further deteriorates an already dire situation for vulnerable people. As Ag Geneina Town is a regional hub for aid delivery, the suspension of humanitarian operations will have repercussions across the state.

Background

Conflict between the Masalit and the Arab communities started in mid-January and led to the displacement of over 109,000 people. Most IDPs are sheltering in schools and health facilities in Ag Geneina Town. An estimated 10,000 IDPs are displaced in four villages outside of the town.