Sudan: Conflict – Flash Update #10 West Darfur As of 5 April 2021

Last updated: 5 Apr 2021

KEY POINTS

Since 3 April, 40 people have been killed in the recent clashes between Massalit and Arab tribes.

The situation remains tense in Ag Geneina Town as Massalit and Arab tribes mobilise their forces.

Gunfire could be heard in the neighbourhoods of Hay Aljabal and Al Jamarik late afternoon on 5 April 2021.

Humanitarian operations have been suspended and the humanitarian flights have been cancelled until the security situation improves.

The town acts as a hub for delivering aid and over 700,000 people are currently affected by this deterioration in the security situation.

SITUATION

On the evening of 3 April, unknown men shot at Massalit tribesmen who were towing their car into Ag Geneina Town. Two people were killed and two were injured. Tensions between the Massalit and Arab tribes increased and both groups are mobilizing forces. Since 4 April, gunfire has been reported in Hay Al Jabal and Al Jamarik neighbourhoods. The Government's Humanitarian Aid Commission reports that 40 people have been killed and 58 injured.

IMPACT

Since the shooting began, local markets have closed, UN staff have been instructed to stay at home and humanitarian flights have been cancelled. According to partners on the ground, all roads around the southern part of Ag Geneina are blocked and all humanitarian activities have been suspended. People in Hay Al Jabal and Al Jamarik neighbourhoods have fled their homes and are taking refuge in nearby mosques and public buildings.

Conflict between the Masalit and the Arab communities in mid-January, led to the displacement of over 108,000 people. Most IDPs are sheltering in schools and health facilities in Ag Geneina Town. An estimated 10,000 IDPs are displaced in four villages outside of the town. Food, emergency shelter and household supplies, health services and water have been provided to the most vulnerable.

Ag Geneina Town is a hub for aid delivery with over 25 organizations implementing humanitarian activities.