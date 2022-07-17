Sudan: Conflict – El Roseires locality, Blue Nile State Flash Update No. 01 (17 July 2022)

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, there are reports of 33 people killed and over 100 more injured following armed clashes between members of Hausa and Fung tribes in Ganis, Ar Rusayris locality in Blue Nile State that started on 14 July. As of 17 July, the situation is reportedly calm, but unpredictable. Civilian displacements are yet to be verified. The local authorities deployed government forces to stabilize the situation.

On 15 July, violence continued in the area, with some shops looted and burnt down. SAF closed the bridge between Ed Damazine town and Ar Rusayris preventing anyone from entering or leaving Damazine. During the evening hours of 15 July 2022, some sporadic clashes with shooting were still on-going in Ganis. There have been reports of women and children reportedly fleeing the area for safety.

In the afternoon of 16 July, there were reports that inter-communal clashes spread to Ed Damazine locality. By the evening the same day, these clashes reportedly subsided.

The Wali (Governor) of the Blue Nile State issued a decree prohibiting public gathering from 16 July for one month, imposed a curfew from 18:00 to 06:00 in Ed Damazine and Ar Rusayris towns, with all roads leading to Damazine closed by security forces.

All UN movements in the area have been restricted with immediate effect in line with the government-imposed curfew, including any road movements to Ed Damazine. All humanitarian activities have been paused, until further assurances from local authorities.

Humanitarian partners have provided 100 trauma kits and plan to provide medical supplies such as IV fluids and antibiotics to Damazine Hospital. Humanitarian partners will continue to monitor the situation and are ready to respond as soon as the security situation allows.