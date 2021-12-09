Sudan: Conflict in Darfur—Flash Update No. 01 (9 December 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

Ongoing violence in Darfur has displaced thousands of IDPs and people from host communities.

Many of these disputes build on seasonal inter-communal conflict over natural resources.

At least 15,500 people displaced following inter-communal conflict in Kereneik locality.

An inter-sectoral needs assessment will be carried out in Kereneik town once the security conditions allow.

About 9,000 people were affected by the conflict in Jebel Moon, according to an inter-agency assessment.

Tensions between communities remain high in West Darfur’s Kereneik, Ag Geneina and Jebel Moon localities; in Azum locality in Central Darfur; and in Al Fasher locality in North Darfur.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since mid-November, ongoing violence, building on seasonal inter-communal conflict over natural resources in West, Central and North Darfur states, have led to the primary displacement of thousands of people and secondary displacement of internally displaced persons (IDPs), within Darfur and across the Sudanese border to Chad. Coupled with a poor rainy season, and pest infestation, conflict has disrupted the farming season for many farmers, including IDPs based in camps in Ag Geneina town who are concerned that they will have a total failure of their harvest. In addition, transhumance—the seasonal movement of pastoralists with their livestock for pasture—has started early this year affecting harvests, which have just started. Tensions between communities remain high in Kereneik, Ag Geneina and Jebel Moon localities as the root causes of the conflict remain unaddressed.

About 6.2 million people (IDPs, returnees, refugees and vulnerable residents) need humanitarian assistance in the Darfur region in 2022, according to the 2022 Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO). In addition, about 1.5 million people are in crisis and above levels of food security between October 2021 and February 2022, according to the latest Sudan Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis.