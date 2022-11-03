Sudan: Conflict in Blue Nile State, Wad Al Mahi locality, Flash Update No. 07 (3 November 2022)

At least 97,000 people have reportedly been displaced within the Blue Nile state and into neighbouring states following the inter-communal conflict that reignited in mid-July, according to the latest International Organization for Migration Displacement Tracking Matrix (IOM DTM).

DTM field teams estimate that up to 359 people may have been killed and a further 469 injured since July. Security forces were deployed to areas of concern, and on 21 October, the Governor of Blue Nile declared a one-month State of Emergency. Over the past four days, the security situation has improved, and no incidents have been reported. Most shops and markets are currently open in Ed Damazine town.

Most people affected have been displaced within the Blue Nile and into neighbouring Sennar and White Nile states. However, the precise numbers and areas of displacement are still being verified and subject to variation. In White Nile State, authorities have established the Khor Ajwal gathering site to host the displaced Hausa arriving from Blue Nile State. In White Nile State, authorities have established the Khor Ajwal gathering site to host IDPs from Blue Nile State.

An inter-agency mission was carried out across affected areas in Ar Rusayris locality and Ed Damazine town on 27 October, while a mission to affected areas in Wad Al Mahi locality is planned for 7 November.

Preliminary findings from the inter-agency mission identified several humanitarian needs. The team visited 10 schools in Ar Rusayris locality and Ed Damazine town. About 34,000 people are taking shelter in overcrowded spaces without mosquito nets, sleeping mats, blankets, jerry cans, or any other basic items. Due to this overcrowding, many IDPs have taken to sleeping out in the open. Women and girls are exposed to protection risks due to the limited space in the school compounds The displaced people can access health services from five nearby facilities, but the capacity of the health services to meet the increasing needs is limited due to a shortage of supplies.

Access to safe water is limited, and there is only one functioning hand pump forcing some people to use untreated water from the River Nile.

Humanitarian partners continue extending life-saving assistance to affected people they can reach in the state and those who fled to other localities and states. Assistance includes food, non-food items, health, water and sanitation services.

