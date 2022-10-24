Sudan: Conflict in Blue Nile State, Wad Al Mahi locality, Flash Update No. 06 (24 October 2022)

Since inter-communal violence reignited in Blue Nile's Wad Al Mahi locality on 13 October, fighting continues to be reported in the Dam towns and the situation remains tense.

Since mid-July, at least 70,000 people have reportedly been displaced within the state and into neighbouring localities and states due to the inter-tribal conflict, according to the International Organization for Migration Displacement Tracking Matrix (IOM DTM). Numbers have yet to be verified. People have been displaced into neighbouring Sennar, White Nile, and the Blue Nile states.

On 24 October, the situation in Ed Damazine town remained unpredictable and protesters blocked the main road between Ed Damazine and Khartoum. On 23 October, protestors marched to the Governor’s (Wali) office and burned parts of it. Skirmishes were reported late afternoon in Ed Damazine town. As a result, three people were reportedly killed. On the same day, conflict and violence were reported in Dam town 8 and 9 in the Geisan locality, and at least 4,000 people were displaced to Ed Damazine town and are reportedly sheltering in three schools and one youth centre in the south of the town.

The conflict and violence spread to Kurmuk locality, where protesters reportedly burned down government buildings supporting the demonstrations in Ed Damazine town. Unconfirmed reports indicate that some 250 people were killed and over 572 injured, while many homes were burnt down in the Dam towns. Some 7,000 people were reportedly displaced to the Ar Rusayris locality on the evening of 20 October and are currently taking refuge in school buildings.

Due to the ongoing conflict and violence, humanitarian partners were forced to postpone two planned inter-agency assessments to Ar Rusayris and Dam town 6 of Wad Al Mahi locality.

Earlier on 19 October, the Governor’s office issued a decree preventing commercial trucks from transporting civilians from the conflict area, forcing displaced people to walk long distances to Ar Rusayris locality and Ed Damazine town, looking for safety and access to life-saving services. Security forces were deployed to the state and on 21 October the Governor of Blue Nile declared the State of Emergency for one month to contain the situation.

Humanitarian partners continue extending life-saving assistance to affected people they can reach in the state and those who fled to other localities and states. Assistance includes food, non-food items, health, water and sanitation services. At the same time, humanitarian partners still do not have access to some areas including the Wad Al Mahi locality due to the ongoing conflict and violence.