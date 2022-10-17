Sudan: Conflict in Blue Nile State, Wad Al Mahi locality, Flash Update No. 05 (17 October 2022)

Inter-communal violence that spread into Blue Nile's Ar Rusyaris locality from Wad Al Mahi in July, renewed on 13 October in Dam town 6 (Village 6), leaving at least 13 people dead and more than 24 injured. According to unconfirmed reports, on 13 October, two Hamaji people were killed near Dam Town 6 in Wad Al Mahi locality due to a dispute over land issues. This led to clashes between the Hausa community and other tribes in the Dam town areas (Dam towns 6 and 7) that lasted until 16 October. The situation is still tense and unpredictable. There are unconfirmed reports that an estimated 1,200 people have been displaced and are taking refuge in schools in Dam town 6 and in the nearby Camp 6 refugee camp. As a result of the conflict, the local market in Dam town 6 has been closed and residents are facing problems getting their daily needs. Government offices are also closed. State authorities have imposed movement restrictions, and there is no movement between Ed Damazine and Wad Al Mahi despite the heavy deployment of security forces.

Field teams from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) report that the Hausa have reportedly been expelled from the area by the Aj Jabalaween tribe. The area is currently inaccessible to humanitarians. Security forces have been deployed to the area to defuse the situation, which remains tense and unpredictable with the possibility of revenge attacks at any time.

Inter-communal fighting between the Hausa and Hamaj tribes started in Wad Al Mahi locality in mid-July displacing about 64,800 people and leaving 149 people dead and 124 injured as of 6 October. Most affected people have reportedly taken refuge within Blue Nile State and in Sennar, White Nile, Aj Jazirah, Gedaref, Red Sea, and Khartoum states, according to the IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM). Although leaders of the two communities signed a cessation of hostilities agreement in early August, renewed clashes have been reported in some locations in Ar Rusayris and Wad Al Mahi localities since September.

Humanitarian partners continue to deliver life-saving assistance to the displaced and vulnerable people they can reach who have been affected by the conflict in Wad Al Mahi and Ar Rusayris localities. The State Ministry of Health plans to deliver medical supplies to Dam town 6 on 16 October.

Background

An estimated 107,000 people live in the Wad Al Mahi locality, of whom 42,200 need humanitarian assistance, according to the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO). About 21,400 people in Wad Al Mahi will be in crisis and above levels of food security between October 2022 and February 2023, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report.