Sudan: Conflict - Ar Rusayris locality, Blue Nile State Flash Update No. 04 (25 July 2022) Last updated: 25 Jul 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Unconfirmed reports indicate that over 31,000 people have been displaced after intercommunal violence in Ganis, Ar Rusayris locality, Blue Nile State and are in Blue Nile, Sennar, Aj Jazira and White Nile states.

About 12,600 IDPs are in Ed Damazine and outside of Damazine locality, Blue Nile.

About 12,800 people from Blue Nile have reportedly sought refuge in Sennar State, another 4,500 people in White Nile and about 1,220 people are in Aj Jazira State.

Humanitarian organizations continue to provide the displaced and affected people with assistance.

Health partners have dispatched supplies enough to cater to the needs of 30,000 people for three months.

Over 31,000 people have been displaced following intercommunal violence in Ganis town, Ar Rusayris locality, Blue Nile State, according to the local authorities and partners on the ground. An estimated 12,600 displaced people are currently in Ed Damazine town and outside Damazine locality in Blue Nile. An additional 12,800 people have reportedly arrived in Sennar, another 4,500 people are in White Nile and about 1,220 displaced people are in Aj Jazira State, according to reports from the local authorities and humanitarian partners in those locations. All reported figures are subjected to verification and changes.

As of 24 July, the situation in Ed Damazine and other parts of Blue Nile State is calm but unpredictable. The government has deployed security forces in Ed Damazine town since 19 July, and a one month 0600 – 1800hrs curfew has been in place since 16 July. The roads leading to Ed Damazine are open, and all unauthorized checkpoints established along the streets have been removed by security forces. Markets and public transportation are partially functioning. Government staff have resumed their work. Number of admissions and their frequency at Damazine hospital has reduced significantly. In an Area Security Management Team meeting on 24 July, it was decided to ease the movement restriction outside of Ed Damazine town. However, due to the current security situation in Ganis, the movements of humanitarian actors are still restricted there.

On 22 July, an inter-agency needs assessment was carried out to Ar Rusayris to identify the needs of the displaced people, gaps and develop a collective response plan. No gathering sites were observed. The displaced people are living with friends and family

Humanitarian partners continue to provide the affected people with assistance. However, the humanitarian operation is affected by the outage of electricity in Blue Nile. In addition to what has already been reported in previous Flash Updates, the State Ministry of Health (SMoH) and health sector partners have re-activated the emergency health sector in the Blue Nile. The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) deployed an emergency surgical team of 11 specialists to Ed Damazine. The health sector provides on-going technical support to FMoH and SMoH to establish a system of intervention planning.

Nutrition partners continue screening children for malnutrition and supporting nutrition centres with the treatment of malnourished children, including the provision of ready-to-use therapeutic food. MUAC screening for 952 IDP children under the age of five was carried out, of which 26 were classified as severely malnourished (SAM) and 81 moderately malnourished (MAM). In addition, MUAC screening was conducted for 756 under-five children in Sennar, with six SAM cases and 46 MAM cases registered.

The Blue Nile SMoH with support from WASH partners has implemented the following activities: 13 community dialogues, 11 health text messages, 14 focus group discussions and distribution of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials. About 1,330 people were reached with health and hygiene messages conveyed in different IDPs locations.

GBV sub-sector partners have deployed two psychologists and 12 social workers in six gathering sites in Ed Damazine to provide basic support to the GBV survivors, provide direct psychosocial support (PSS) services, updating the referral pathway, plan to conduct and counselling to facilitate referrals of survivors, and support dissemination of the GBV information in the gathering sites.

The GBV sub-sector partners have distributed 600 dignity kits and 384 sanitary pads, and an additional 3,880 dignity kits will be distributed in the coming weeks. Partners have also donated Kit 3 (post rape treatment) to a mobile clinic, however, due to lack of staffing, the nearest access to clinical management of rape (CMR) services remains in Damazine maternity hospital. Youth Peer Education Networks and community protection networks will carry out the information dissemination and awareness-raising activities that will include GBV risks and mitigation, referral mechanisms, access to counselling services, etc. Some tents set up for the reproductive health response will also be used for this activity. Currently, case management services are available through the confidential corner and trauma centre at Damazine maternity hospital. Three temporary women's and girls’ safe spaces were established to reduce GBV risks through providing the provision of essential GBV services, first aid PSS, referral, sensitization on GBV risk mitigation, and recreational activities.

Child protection sub-sector is monitoring the violation of child rights and other child protection concerns.