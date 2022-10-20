Sudan: Conflict in Al Lagowa locality, West Kordofan, Flash Update No. 02 (20 October 2022)

As violence between the Misseriya and Nuba tribes in West Kordofan’s Al Lagowa locality continues, at least 36,500 people have reportedly fled Al Lagowa town. The government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) in West Kordofan reports that 19 people have been killed and 34 injured during the conflict.

On 18 October, Al Lagowa town was shelled by heavy artillery. Local authorities decided to relocate the people who had taken refuge in the police station and the girl’s school to Al Lagowa’s army base, which is on the outskirts of the town, according to the International Organization for Migration Displacement Tracking Matrix (IOM DTM). An estimated 11,000 people (2,150 households) are currently taking refuge within the army base.

IOM received unconfirmed reports that some 10,000 people (2,000 households) have been displaced to villages surrounding Al Lagowa town, while 15,000 people (3,000 households) have fled into the nearby mountains east of the town.

In addition, IOM received reports that 300 people (60 households) were displaced to neighbouring Keilak locality, while 450 people (about 90 households) were displaced to Ar Reif Ash Shargi and Dilling localities in South Kordofan State. Some of the people in South Kordofan State are reportedly making their way to Aj Jazirah and Khartoum states. All numbers have yet to be verified.

The affected people are reportedly in need of food, non-food items (NFIs), as well as water and health assistance according to HAC. State authorities have requested humanitarians to mobilize response and an emergency response team—comprised of UN agencies, NGOs and line ministries—will be established to coordinate the response. In addition, state authorities have announced that they will provide security for those delivering assistance. Emergency medical kits will be distributed today by partners on the ground. Once the security situation improves an inter-agency mission will be carried out.