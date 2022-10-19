Sudan: Conflict in Al Lagowa locality, West Kordofan, Flash Update No. 01 (19 October 2022)

Tensions between the Misseriya and Nuba tribes in West Kordofan’s Al Lagowa locality escalated following a dispute over land ownership in Gangaro village (approximately 3km east of Al Lagowa town) on 10 October. On 13 October, the Misseriya tribesmen in Al Lagowa claimed the land as their own. This led to a gunfire exchange between the Misseriya and local Nuba in the market in Al Lagowa town which continued through 14 and 15 October.

At least 4,000 people (about 800 families) were reportedly displaced and many homes in the town were burned and looted. There are reports of 12 people killed and 20 wounded as of 16 October, according to the International Organization for Migration Displacement Tracking Matrix (IOM DTM) report. Displaced people have taken refuge in Al Lagowa military compound, the girls’ school, and the police station. In addition, an unconfirmed number of people have reportedly been displaced to the Dilling locality in South Kordofan State. Authorities deployed security forces from West and South Kordofan to contain the situation.

On 18 October, the Governor (Wali) of West Kordofan State, accompanied by members of the state security committee, visited the town and addressed the locals in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. However, at around 18:00 the town was reportedly shelled by missiles, reportedly coming from nearby mountains. No information on casualties has been received yet.

The area is currently inaccessible to humanitarians. The Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commissioner and humanitarian partners are discussing a humanitarian mission to the affected area.

Background

An estimated 102,000 people live in Al Lagowa locality, of whom 29,200 need humanitarian assistance, according to the 2022 Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview. About 15,300 people in Al Lagowa will be in crisis and above levels of food security between October 2022 and February 2023, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report.