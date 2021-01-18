Sudan: Conflict Ag Geneina, capital of West Darfur State - Flash Update 1

FLASH UPDATE

Conflict Ag Geneina, capital of West Darfur State

Key points

Armed clashes in and around Ag Geneina, started on 15 January between members of Arab and Massalit tribes

Up to 50,000 people displaced (Source: Humanitarian Aid Commission)

At least 82 people dead and 170 injured. (Source: State Ministry of Health)

Urgent need for protection, shelter, food and WASH

Security forces authorised to use all force necessary to re-establish law and order

A curfew is in force across West Darfur; as of 16:00 18 January humanitarians are exempt

High level Government of Sudan delegation arrives in Ag Geneina on 18 January and visits the Krinding camps

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Armed clashes started on 15 January, with several groups attacking Ag Geneina town from multiple directions. This was reportedly in retaliation for two men who were stabbed to death, in separate incidents on the same day, in Rugorugo market.

The Humanitarian Aid Commission in West Darfur reports that up to 50,000 people displaced to the town. This includes 32,000 IDPs from the three Krinding camps (Krinding1, Krinding2 and Sultan House), about 8,000 people from areas neighbouring the Krinding camps (Darelsalam, Darelnaeem, Bab Aljinan) and about 10,000 people from surrounding villages. The displaced families are sheltering in schools and ministry buildings (Alimam Alkazim School, Alzahraa School, Salah Aldin School, Algadima School).

The Wali (Governor) issued two decrees on 16 January, a curfew across all West Darfur and authorization for the police to use force to maintain law and order.

This incident comes a year after violence in December 2019-January 2020 in Ag Geneina, that led to the displacement of about 32,000 IDPs to Ag Geneina from IDPs camps and surrounding villages. July 2020 saw another wave of inter-communal violence in Masterei that forced 40,000 people to flee and seek shelter in Ag Geneina.

RESPONSE AND GAPS

Humanitarian agencies are ready to respond. Aid organisations are cross-checking the availability of stocks, capacity and logistics, with the initial response immediately starting as the security situation improves and aid workers can move and start delivering initial assistance. The Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) has activated the Emergency Response Mechanism to expedite the response.

IOM is planning a displacement tracking matrix (DTM) rapid assessment now that access is possible. This will provide a clearer picture of the number of people displaced.

Food security: WFP has 10,000 MT of food in warehouses in West Darfur to support 50,000 people with emergency food distributions.

WASH: The sector is planning a response to cover the needs of 35,000 people with an estimated cost of $500,000.

Health: Two primary health care centres are functioning, but with reduced capacity. Health authorities report that there are no shortages of medical supplies. The Sudan Red Crescent Society is collecting dead bodies and transporting injured people to health facilities.

Protection: The authorities are mobilizing additional security forces to re-establish law and order. The General Director of Social Welfare and Rural Development of the Ministry of Labour and Social Development reports that 6,000 armed troops have been deployed since last August 2020 and another 6,000 are being recruited by the Juba Peace Agreement signatories. Recruitment is principally taking place in the IDP camps. UNICEF is working with the State Council on Child Welfare. War Child Canada is doing case management, psychosocial support, child-friendly spaces and family tracing and reunifications.

Shelter/NFI: The sector is planning to distribute NFIs for 1,500 households (about 7,500 people). Each household will receive a 20L jerry can, sleeping mats and a 1.5x2m medium thermal blanket, a kitchen set, plastic/tarpaulin sheets and a mosquito net. The sector is advocating for funds to fill significant gaps.

