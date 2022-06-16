Sudan: Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability Assessment (CFSVA) - Summary Report, Q1 2022 - June 2022

Introduction

The Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability Assessment (CFSVA) was conducted from January to March 2022 against the backdrop of ongoing economic and political instability, and persistent chronic food insecurity and malnutrition. The assessment was conducted in all 18 states of Sudan and sought to ascertain the food security situation among the resident population, assess risk factors that contribute to food insecurity, and highlight vulnerable geographical areas. This information on vulnerability enables well-informed decision-making processes for WFP programme design and targeting purposes and provides evidence for the expansion of future assistance programs. The CFSVA results are also a major data source for the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC); the Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO); and the Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

During this food security assessment, data was collected from approximately 37,500 resident households in 183 localities distributed across all 18 states of Sudan. The findings are representative of households at the locality level. The questionnaire surveyed households on demographics, housing, assets, livelihoods, expenditures, food source and consumption, and coping strategies. Additional information was collected on child health, feeding and caring practices, as well as awareness of nutrition-related messages.