Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
47.9 MILLION Estimated Population of Sudan
UN – December 2021
14.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – December 2021
3.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Sudan
UNHCR – July 2022
3.1 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in the Darfur Region
UNHCR – August 2022
1.1 MILLION Estimated Number of Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Sudan
UNHCR – August 2022
Heavy seasonal rains and subsequent floods across Sudan since early May had resulted in at least 146 deaths and adversely affected approximately 349,000 people as of September 26, according to the UN.
Renewed intercommunal clashes in Blue Nile State resulted in at least 33 deaths and generated new displacement in September, the UN reports.
Sudan is likely to continue facing significant food assistance needs in the coming months due to the combined effects of flooding, high food prices, and intercommunal violence, with vulnerable populations continuing to face Crisis—IPC 3—levels of acute food insecurity, according to FEWS NET.