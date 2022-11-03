Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

47.9 MILLION Estimated Population of Sudan

UN – December 2021

14.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN – December 2021

3.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Sudan

UNHCR – July 2022

3.1 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in the Darfur Region

UNHCR – August 2022

1.1 MILLION Estimated Number of Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Sudan

UNHCR – August 2022

Heavy seasonal rains and subsequent floods across Sudan since early May had resulted in at least 146 deaths and adversely affected approximately 349,000 people as of September 26, according to the UN.

Renewed intercommunal clashes in Blue Nile State resulted in at least 33 deaths and generated new displacement in September, the UN reports.