Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

47.9 MILLION Estimated Population of Sudan UN – December 2021

14.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – December 2021

3 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Sudan UNHCR – March 2022

2.6 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in the Darfur Region UNHCR – March 2022

1.1 MILLION Estimated Number of Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Sudan UNHCR – May 2022

• The USG announced more than $88 million in additional assistance to respond to humanitarian needs stemming from worsening acute food insecurity in Sudan on August 2.

• Heavy seasonal rains and resultant flooding affected more than 136,000 people across 12 of Sudan’s 18 states between May and mid-August, representing a twofold increase compared with the same period in 2021.

• Intercommunal violence in Blue Nile State between July 13 and 16 resulted in at least 182 deaths and displaced nearly 38,000 individuals. Humanitarian organizations, including USG partners, are responding to the urgent humanitarian needs of conflict-affected communities.