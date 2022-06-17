Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

47.9 MILLION Estimated Population of Sudan UN – December 2021

14.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – December 2021

3 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Sudan UNHCR – March 2022

2.6 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in the Darfur Region UNHCR – March 2022

1.1 MILLION Estimated Number of Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Sudan UNHCR – May 2022

• Climatic shocks, insecurity, and violence displaced approximately 442,000 individuals within Sudan in 2021, representing a more than five-fold increase from the previous year and the greatest number of internal displacements since 2014.

• Intercommunal violence across Sudan’s Darfur and Kordofan regions has persisted throughout 2022 and continues to result in civilian deaths, displacement, and high levels of humanitarian need.

• FEWS NET projects increased likelihood of flooding in Sudan during July and August.