Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
47.9 MILLION Estimated Population of Sudan UN – December 2021
14.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – December 2021
3 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Sudan UNHCR – March 2022
2.6 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in the Darfur Region UNHCR – March 2022
1.1 MILLION Estimated Number of Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Sudan UNHCR – May 2022
• Climatic shocks, insecurity, and violence displaced approximately 442,000 individuals within Sudan in 2021, representing a more than five-fold increase from the previous year and the greatest number of internal displacements since 2014.
• Intercommunal violence across Sudan’s Darfur and Kordofan regions has persisted throughout 2022 and continues to result in civilian deaths, displacement, and high levels of humanitarian need.
• FEWS NET projects increased likelihood of flooding in Sudan during July and August.