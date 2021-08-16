Sudan + 3 more

Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

43.8
MILLION Estimated Population of Sudan
UN – June 2020

13.4 MILLION
Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – January 2021

2.5 MILLION
Estimated Number of IDPs in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – January 2021

2.2 MILLION
Estimated Number of IDPs in the Darfur Region
UNHCR – July 2020

1.1 MILLION
Estimated Number of Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Sudan
UN – June 2021

  • USAID Administrator Samantha Power visited Zam Zam IDP camp in North Darfur State and Um Rakuba refugee camp in Gedaref State to meet with displaced populations and observe USAID/BHA assistance during her visit to Sudan in late July.

  • Heavy seasonal rains and resultant flooding had adversely affected 15,700 people across 10 states in Sudan as of early August.

  • UN agencies reached previously inaccessible populations in Blue Nile and South Kordofan states and distributed humanitarian assistance in early June.

