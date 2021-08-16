Sudan + 3 more
Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
43.8
MILLION Estimated Population of Sudan
UN – June 2020
13.4 MILLION
Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – January 2021
2.5 MILLION
Estimated Number of IDPs in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – January 2021
2.2 MILLION
Estimated Number of IDPs in the Darfur Region
UNHCR – July 2020
1.1 MILLION
Estimated Number of Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Sudan
UN – June 2021
USAID Administrator Samantha Power visited Zam Zam IDP camp in North Darfur State and Um Rakuba refugee camp in Gedaref State to meet with displaced populations and observe USAID/BHA assistance during her visit to Sudan in late July.
Heavy seasonal rains and resultant flooding had adversely affected 15,700 people across 10 states in Sudan as of early August.
UN agencies reached previously inaccessible populations in Blue Nile and South Kordofan states and distributed humanitarian assistance in early June.