Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• USG contributes more than $356 million in humanitarian assistance for Sudan in FY 2019

• Flood-related cholera outbreak results in eight deaths across two states

• Economic crisis continues to exacerbate food insecurity and impact humanitarian operations

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

• In early August, a constitutional declaration laid out arrangements for joint civilian– military rule in Sudan during a 39-month transitional period, to be followed by an election. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, appointed on August 21, marks Sudan’s first civilian leader in 30 years. Additionally, in mid-September, Sudan’s transitional government announced plans to allow international humanitarian organizations expelled by the previous government to return to the country.

• A combination of widespread flooding in August—which resulted in 78 deaths and affected more than 364,000 people—and poor sanitation and hygiene conditions has contributed to a cholera outbreak in Blue Nile and Sennar states, the UN reports.

Sudan’s transitional government and relief actors continue to work to provide health and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) support to affected communities. To date, the outbreak has resulted in eight deaths and nearly 230 suspected cases.