Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018
HIGHLIGHTS
Economic turmoil exacerbates humanitarian needs, hinders emergency response activities
Clashes displace civilians in Jebel Marra
UN increases estimated population in need, 2018 HRP funding appeal
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
The economic crisis in Sudan has resulted in fuel shortages, reduced household purchasing power, and worsened humanitarian conditions, particularly for displaced and other vulnerable people. In mid-May, the UN increased the estimated population in need of humanitarian assistance to 7.1 million people—an increase of 29 percent compared to the 5.5 million people identified in the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Sudan.
Since mid-March, violence in Jebel Marra area—a mountainous region that encompasses parts of Central Darfur, North Darfur, and South Darfur states—has reportedly displaced more than 11,400 people, according to the UN. A late April humanitarian assessment in Central Darfur’s Rokero Locality identified food and nutrition assistance, health care services, and emergency water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) interventions as priority needs for internally displaced persons (IDPs) sheltering in the locality.
The U.S. Government (USG) continues to support life-saving assistance for the most vulnerable populations in Sudan, having provided more than $142 million in humanitarian assistance to date in FY 2018.