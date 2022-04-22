Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

47.9 MILLION Estimated Population of Sudan

UN – December 2021

18 MILLION Estimated Number of People Likely to Face Acute Food Insecurity in 2022

UN – April 2022

3 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Sudan

UNHCR – March 2022

2.6 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in the Darfur Region

UNHCR – March 2022

1.1 MILLION Estimated Number of Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Sudan

UNHCR – March 2022

• The UN World Food Program (WFP) projects that up to 18 million people in Sudan will require emergency food assistance during the May-to-September lean season—the period when food is most scarce. Crop failures, rising food costs, and the socioeconomic effects of Sudan’s political crisis are exacerbating levels of acute food insecurity countrywide.

• Intercommunal violence across Sudan’s Darfur and Kordofan regions has continued throughout 2022, resulting in civilian deaths, displacement, and high levels of humanitarian need.

• The Government of Sudan (GoS) began imposing fees and incentives on humanitarian organizations following the October 25 military takeover.