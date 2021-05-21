Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

43.8 MILLION

Estimated Population of Sudan

UN – June 2020

13.4 MILLION

Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN – January 2021

2.5 MILLION

Estimated Number of IDPs in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN – January 2021

2.2 MILLION

Estimated Number of IDPs in the Darfur Region

UNHCR – July 2020

1.1 MILLION

Estimated Number of Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Sudan

UN – May 2021