Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
43.8 MILLION
Estimated Population of Sudan
UN – June 2020
13.4 MILLION
Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – January 2021
2.5 MILLION
Estimated Number of IDPs in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – January 2021
2.2 MILLION
Estimated Number of IDPs in the Darfur Region
UNHCR – July 2020
1.1 MILLION
Estimated Number of Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Sudan
UN – May 2021
Relief actors—including USG partners—are continuing to provide multi-sector assistance to IDPs in West Darfur following recent intercommunal violence.
Food security conditions are likely to worsen and result in heightened needs for humanitarian assistance in Sudan through the upcoming June-to-September lean season, due to a combination of high food prices and weakened household purchasing power.
Approximately 50 percent of IDPs and 45 percent of refugee households across Sudan are food-insecure,
WFP reports.