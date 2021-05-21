Sudan + 3 more

Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

Situation Report
SITUATION AT A GLANCE

43.8 MILLION
Estimated Population of Sudan
UN – June 2020

13.4 MILLION
Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – January 2021

2.5 MILLION
Estimated Number of IDPs in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – January 2021

2.2 MILLION
Estimated Number of IDPs in the Darfur Region
UNHCR – July 2020

1.1 MILLION
Estimated Number of Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Sudan
UN – May 2021

  • Relief actors—including USG partners—are continuing to provide multi-sector assistance to IDPs in West Darfur following recent intercommunal violence.

  • Food security conditions are likely to worsen and result in heightened needs for humanitarian assistance in Sudan through the upcoming June-to-September lean season, due to a combination of high food prices and weakened household purchasing power.

  • Approximately 50 percent of IDPs and 45 percent of refugee households across Sudan are food-insecure,
    WFP reports.

