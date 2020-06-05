Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

Relief actors have expressed concern about the humanitarian access impacts of measures to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sudan, including border closures and restrictions on passenger flights, as non-governmental organization (NGO) staff face increased, related challenges reaching populations in need of assistance.

To date in FY 2020, State/PRM and USAID/OFDA have contributed more than $4.5 million in Supplemental COVID-19 funding to NGO and UN partners working to mitigate the spread of the disease in Sudan, including in refugee and internally displaced person (IDP) camps. U.S. Government (USG) partners are conducting dedicated health, hygiene, and risk communication activities to bolster preparedness and response capacity in Sudan.