Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Following widespread anti-government protests, Sudanese military officials overthrew the government of President Omar al-Bashir on April 11 and established the Transitional Military Council (TMC) as Sudan’s executive authority. Since then, peaceful demonstrations have taken place across the country, at times met with violent crackdowns from the TMC. On August 4, following mediation by the African Union (AU) and the Government of Ethiopia (GoE), the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the TMC signed a constitutional declaration laying out the arrangements for the transitional period that will last for 39 months.