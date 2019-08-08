08 Aug 2019

Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 08 Aug 2019
Download PDF (675.79 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The TMC and FFC initialed the constitutional charter, signaling the beginning of the political transition period in Sudan.
• An estimated 8.5 million people require humanitarian assistance, a nearly 50 percent increase from late 2018.
• The economic crisis continues to exacerbate food insecurity and impact humanitarian operations.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Following widespread anti-government protests, Sudanese military officials overthrew the government of President Omar al-Bashir on April 11 and established the Transitional Military Council (TMC) as Sudan’s executive authority. Since then, peaceful demonstrations have taken place across the country, at times met with violent crackdowns from the TMC. On August 4, following mediation by the African Union (AU) and the Government of Ethiopia (GoE), the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the TMC signed a constitutional declaration laying out the arrangements for the transitional period that will last for 39 months.

  • Food security outcomes will likely deteriorate across Sudan through September during the annual May-to-September lean season and intensified by the ongoing economic crisis. Expected above-average June–September seasonal rainfall, however, may lead to improvements in food security conditions starting in October, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET).

