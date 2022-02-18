Sudan + 2 more

Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

47.9 MILLION Estimated Population of Sudan
UN – December 2021

14.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – December 2021

3 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Sudan
OCHA – December 2021

2.6 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in the Darfur Region
UNHCR – July 2021

1.1 MILLION Estimated Number of Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Sudan
UN – December 2021

  • The UN estimates that up to 9.8 million people may experience high levels of acute food insecurity in 2022 due to below-average crop yields, persistent conflict, increasing food prices, and reduced household purchasing power.
  • Escalating conflict in the Darfur Region displaces more than 70,000 civilians and impedes humanitarian access between December and January.
  • Sudanese security forces continue to target civilians and health actors amid ongoing anti-government protests, resulting in at least 81 deaths and injuries to more than 2,000 people.

