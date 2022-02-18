Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

47.9 MILLION Estimated Population of Sudan

UN – December 2021

14.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN – December 2021

3 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Sudan

OCHA – December 2021

2.6 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in the Darfur Region

UNHCR – July 2021

1.1 MILLION Estimated Number of Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Sudan

UN – December 2021