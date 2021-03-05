Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

43.8 MILLION Estimated Population of Sudan UN – June 2020

13.4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – January 2021

2.5 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – January 2021

2.2 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in the Darfur Region UNHCR – July 2020

1.1 MILLION Estimated Number of Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Sudan UNHCR – January 2021

• The 2021 Sudan HRP indicates that 13.4 million people will require humanitarian assistance during the year, representing the largest estimated response needs in more than a decade.

• Staple cereal prices were more than six times higher than the five-year average in February, contributing to limited purchasing power and a larger population facing acute food insecurity than in recent years.

• Relief actors—including USG partners—are providing multi-sector assistance to IDPs in West Darfur, including food assistance to 67,000 IDPs sheltering in El Geneina town.