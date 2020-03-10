Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

The 2020 Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), released by the UN on January 12, requests $1.4 billion to assist approximately 6.1 million of the most vulnerable people across the country, an increase of nearly 39 percent compared to the 4.4 million people targeted for assistance in 2019. Overall, the UN projects that an estimated 9.3 million people across Sudan will require humanitarian assistance during 2020.

The widespread desert locust outbreak in East Africa, which follows above average rainfall in late 2019 that created favorable breeding conditions for the pests, could cause food insecurity in the coming months if left unchecked, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Flooding, pests, and macroeconomic conditions in Sudan could contribute to further increases in staple food prices and a deterioration of food security conditions in the coming months, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET).