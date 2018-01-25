Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018
HIGHLIGHTS
GoS declares 17 of Sudan’s 18 states AWD-free
1,500 Sudanese refugees return from CAR to areas of origin in Darfur, according to UNHCR
FEWS NET reports atypical increases in staple food prices
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Humanitarian agencies, including U.S. Government (USG) partners, are working with the Government of Sudan (GoS) to facilitate the voluntary return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees to areas of origin in Darfur Region. The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) attributes increasing returns to Darfur to gradual security improvements in the area.
GoS Ministry of Health (MoH) declared 17 of Sudan’s 18 states free of acute watery diarrhea (AWD) in December after four weeks with no new reported cases.
Thus far in FY 2018, USAID/OFDA has provided $4.3 million to the UN World Food Program (WFP)-managed UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) to transport humanitarian personnel and cargo to hard-to-reach areas across Sudan.