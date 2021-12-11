Sudan + 3 more
Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
47.9 MILLION Estimated Population of Sudan
UN – December 2021
14.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – December 2021
3 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Sudan
UN – August 2021
2.6 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in the Darfur Region
UNHCR – July 2021
354,000 Estimated Number of IDPs in the Two Areas
UN – December 2021
• Ongoing political unrest following the October 25 military takeover results in civilian deaths and injuries.
• An estimated 14.3 million people will require humanitarian assistance across Sudan in 2022, according to the 2022 Sudan HNO.
• Heightened conflict in West Darfur displaces approximately 10,000 people since mid-November, the UN reports.
• High levels of acute food insecurity will likely persist in Sudan through January 2022 despite the ongoing November-to-January harvest season, according to FEWS NET.