Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

47.9 MILLION Estimated Population of Sudan

UN – December 2021

14.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN – December 2021

3 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Sudan

UN – August 2021

2.6 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in the Darfur Region

UNHCR – July 2021

354,000 Estimated Number of IDPs in the Two Areas

UN – December 2021

• Ongoing political unrest following the October 25 military takeover results in civilian deaths and injuries.

• An estimated 14.3 million people will require humanitarian assistance across Sudan in 2022, according to the 2022 Sudan HNO.

• Heightened conflict in West Darfur displaces approximately 10,000 people since mid-November, the UN reports.

• High levels of acute food insecurity will likely persist in Sudan through January 2022 despite the ongoing November-to-January harvest season, according to FEWS NET.