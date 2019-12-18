18 Dec 2019

Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 18 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (247.83 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Improved security conditions and humanitarian access ease operational challenges for relief actors

  • HAC revokes registration for more than 50 local NGOs

  • Vector-borne and waterborne disease transmission increases following widespread flooding

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • The Government of Sudan (GoS) has begun reforming and restructuring its Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) in order to ease humanitarian access restrictions and other operational impediments, as well as permitting some non-governmental organizations (NGOs) previously expelled by the former government to return to Sudan. However, relief actors note that challenges remain, particularly concerning freedom of movement.

  • Despite improvements in humanitarian access and security conditions, an estimated 9.3 million people in Sudan were in need of humanitarian assistance as of early December, representing an increase of approximately 800,000 people from mid-year estimates, according to the UN’s newly released 2020 Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO). The GHO estimates that $1.4 billion in humanitarian funding is required to meet emergency needs in Sudan in 2020.

