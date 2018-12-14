Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• Heavy seasonal rains and flooding affect more than 222,000 people across Sudan

• Reported chikungunya cases decrease; response efforts continue

• Relief actors support 182,000 vulnerable people in Abyei

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

• Heavy rainfall and resultant flooding during Sudan’s June-to-September rainy season affected more than 222,000 people and destroyed more than 19,600 houses across 15 of Sudan’s 18 states as of early November, the UN reports. Flooding between June and early November 2018 affected 80 percent more people compared to the same period in 2017.

• Health actors continue to monitor an outbreak of chikungunya—a mosquito-borne viral disease that can lead to high fever and nausea—that began in Kassala and Red Sea States following widespread seasonal flooding. Kassala remains the most affected state, accounting for approximately 99 percent of the 20,100 cases recorded in the seven affected states between May 31–November 18, according to the UN World Health Organization (WHO). In response, the Government of Sudan (GoS) is coordinating with relief organizations to provide health assistance and implement preparedness and prevention measures to limit transmission of the virus.

• USAID/FFP partner the UN World Food Program (WFP) reached more than 1 million people across Sudan with emergency food assistance from November 1–27.